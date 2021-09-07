Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,900 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

