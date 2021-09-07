Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 417 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $488.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock valued at $14,721,616. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.