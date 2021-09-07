Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,357 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

