Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 512 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

FICO stock opened at $467.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $33,124,471. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

