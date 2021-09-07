Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 143,700 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

