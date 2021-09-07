Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

