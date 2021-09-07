Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after buying an additional 639,630 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 107,760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 83,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

