Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.66 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

