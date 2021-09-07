Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 287,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

