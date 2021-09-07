Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 239.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

NOBL stock opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.93. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

