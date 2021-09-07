Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zendesk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,719 shares of company stock worth $21,710,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $125.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.