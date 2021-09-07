Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $292.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.70 and a 200-day moving average of $262.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $292.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.