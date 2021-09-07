Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after acquiring an additional 355,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.52.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,288,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $287.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.20. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $288.87.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

