Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.47 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock opened at $222.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $166.51 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

