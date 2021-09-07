Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

