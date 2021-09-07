Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,168,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $496.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.92 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

