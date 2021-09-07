Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 7.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $1,586,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth about $285,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

NYSE:TXT opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

