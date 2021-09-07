Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $155.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

