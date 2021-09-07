Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.87 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft stock opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05.

LYFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

