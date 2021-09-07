Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $3.08 Million in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 389,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,463,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,547,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

