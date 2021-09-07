Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL opened at $449.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $450.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $16,637,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

