Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

