Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,425 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $633,000.

Shares of ACWI opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

