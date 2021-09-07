Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,277 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of AVTR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

