Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

