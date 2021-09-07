Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.73. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSNC. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.