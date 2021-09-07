Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLOK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

