Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 18,280 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 167,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $802,232 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

