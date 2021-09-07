Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 38,135 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,135 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,680,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

