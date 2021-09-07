Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 65,961 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,961 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,247,000 after acquiring an additional 831,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,282,000 after acquiring an additional 793,209 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 988,301 shares of company stock worth $42,305,696. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPRX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

RPRX opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.