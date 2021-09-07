Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 288.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 377,279 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 479.3% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 165,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 137,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 984.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

