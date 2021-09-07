Nord Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $7.38 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.07 or 0.00006524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $1.15 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00132602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00180642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.89 or 0.07090661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,780.61 or 0.99256777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $331.96 or 0.00704327 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,401,551 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

