Nord/LB Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €6.00 ($7.06) price target from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.24 ($6.16).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.