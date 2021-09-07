Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.00.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NDSN opened at $241.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $543,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,526,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,588,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Nordson by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

