Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.45

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 91302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHYDY. AlphaValue upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.