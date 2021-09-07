Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Shares Down 0.3%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 495 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

