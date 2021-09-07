NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,068 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of NorthWestern worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $8,166,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.0% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $382,825. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

