Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

NVMI opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $104.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

