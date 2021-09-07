Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $152.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.22 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

