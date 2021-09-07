NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Sells $25,019.63 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. 458,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.03. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,771.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

