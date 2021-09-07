NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $74,644.20 in Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NVCR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.60. 458,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,289. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,771.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.