Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $671,707.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $19.58 million and approximately $671,707.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

