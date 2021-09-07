NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.76 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. NULS has a market cap of $54.68 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.