Numeraire (NMR) Reaches Market Cap of $426.24 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for approximately $41.80 or 0.00089283 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $426.24 million and $30.06 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00148614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.00731445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,586 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,144 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

