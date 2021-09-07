Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.22

Shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 277812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

