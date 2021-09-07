NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.09 million.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 33,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,146,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,316 shares of company stock worth $7,533,196. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NV5 Global stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of NV5 Global worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.