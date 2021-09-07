NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 70.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in NVR by 5.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock opened at $5,100.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,823.31 and a 12 month high of $5,332.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,103.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,892.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $42.50 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.