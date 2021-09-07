O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 3,372 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.9% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 89,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.