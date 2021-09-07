O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Acquires 36,000 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.90% of Aspen Group worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its stake in Aspen Group by 82.1% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 379,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 170,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPU. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

