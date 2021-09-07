O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 463,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,163,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 567,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 877,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 12,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,785. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

